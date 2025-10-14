Left Menu

Decade of Impact: Blue Buzz's Rise in India's PR Landscape

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Mumbai-based PR agency Blue Buzz continues to excel in public relations, brand communications, and digital marketing. Founded by Neha K Bisht, the agency has grown from a boutique setup to a respected player in India's communication landscape, emphasizing creativity, collaboration, and strategic storytelling.

Blue Buzz Marks 10 Years of Growth as a Top PR Agency in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, October 14: Blue Buzz, a prominent public relations agency based in Mumbai, marks its 10th anniversary. Since its inception in 2015 by founder Neha K Bisht, the agency has steadily grown, establishing a reputation in public relations, digital marketing, and brand communications. A decade on, it remains committed to strategic and creative storytelling.

Initially a boutique firm, Blue Buzz has evolved into a respected player in India's PR industry, carving its niche across varied sectors like technology, entertainment, lifestyle, education, CSR, and BSFI. The agency's renowned clients include Zee Entertainment, NTT DATA Business Solutions, and Kotak Education Foundation, all benefiting from Blue Buzz's strategic, yet creative, campaign executions.

Blue Buzz prides itself on a people-first culture and the power of collaboration, a strategy emphasized by CEO Neha K Bisht. As it steps into the next decade, the agency is investing in AI-driven tools and analytics to enhance its digital and marketing prowess, maintaining its adaptability in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Blue Buzz's integrated services and commitment to ethical communication continue to set it apart in the industry.

