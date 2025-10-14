Revolutionizing Salt Transport: Jindal Stainless Unveils Cutting-Edge Trailers

Jindal Stainless has taken a bold step towards redefining salt transportation with the launch of its new stainless steel salt tipper trailers. These advanced trailers are designed to tackle persistent problems of corrosion and high maintenance costs associated with traditional mild steel trailers.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, highlights that these new trailers provide not just enhanced durability but also a lighter build, leading to reduced operational costs. Market demand in salt-producing regions like Sambhar, Nawa, and Kuchaman in Rajasthan is predicted to surge.

Jindal emphasizes the cost-efficiency of these trailers, projecting savings of Rs 25-30 lakh over a 10-year period and an extended service life of 15 to 20 years. The annual demand in India's trailer truck market is approximately 70,000 units, and the company is collaborating with certified fabricators and skilled ITI professionals for continued innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)