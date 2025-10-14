Left Menu

India's Mobile Phone Exports Soar: A $35 Billion Vision for 2025-26

India's mobile phone exports surged, achieving USD 1.8 billion in September 2025, a 95% year-on-year growth. Key markets include the U.S., which represents nearly 70% of exports. Forecasts predict a USD 35 billion export value for FY 2025-26, emphasizing India's robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's mobile phone exports experienced significant growth, with a new report from the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) highlighting a remarkable performance in September 2025. The exports reached an estimated USD 1.8 billion, showcasing a 95% increase compared to the previous year, even during traditionally low-export months.

During April to September 2025, exports are estimated at USD 13.5 billion, up from USD 8.5 billion in the same period last year, marking a 60% rise. The top export destinations remain the United States, UAE, Austria, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, with the U.S. alone accounting for nearly 70% of the exports.

The U.S. market saw exports soar from USD 3.1 billion to USD 9.4 billion, reflecting a 200% growth, demonstrating India's emerging role as a reliable supplier for global smartphone brands. ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo cited the growth as evidence of India's strong manufacturing ecosystem, projecting a USD 35 billion export goal for FY 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

