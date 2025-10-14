Left Menu

India Imposes Payment Requirement for Meat Exports

Starting October 29, 2025, Indian exporters must pay into the Meat Export Development Fund before exporting chilled and frozen meat products. This regulation, managed by APEDA, aims to bolster the agriculture sector, supporting exports like buffalo meat, poultry products, and honey, worth USD 4.5 billion in 2023-24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST
  • India

In a significant policy shift, India will require exporters of chilled and frozen meat products to pay into the Meat Export Development Fund before proceeding with shipments. This mandate, announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, is set to take effect from October 29, 2025, and will be managed by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The decision underscores the importance of meat product exports, which include buffalo and sheep/goat meat, poultry products, and even honey, in India's agricultural sector. The move is part of a broader strategy to stabilize and strengthen the country's export regime, which generated USD 4.5 billion in 2023-24 from animal products alone.

APEDA's oversight is intended to streamline and enhance the competitiveness of Indian meat exports, ensuring that the agriculture sector remains a pivotal contributor to the nation's economy amid global market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

