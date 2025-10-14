Introducing the Mightiest MINI: The John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4

At the Buddh International Circuit, the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 made its Indian debut, showcasing its impressive 300 hp and 400 Nm torque capabilities. With a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine, the SUV offers an exhilarating driving experience from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

The All4 model stands as the only performance SUV in its segment with all-wheel drive capabilities. Inspired by MINI's rich racing history, the vehicle combines superior speed, dynamic design, and advanced safety features, making it the ultimate choice for those seeking thrill and adventure.

Two words from Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, emphasized that this MINI model embodies power, adventure, and the spirit of motorsport. Available at MINI dealerships across India, the car is priced at INR 64.9 lakhs, with deliveries commencing soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)