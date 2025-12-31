Left Menu

Empowering Digital Safety: L&T Finance Launches 'Sachet with Sachet' Initiative

L&T Finance Ltd. introduces 'Sachet with Sachet', a cyber safety campaign featuring Sachet Kumar. The initiative uses games and interactive tech to promote digital safety, offering tools like the Link Verification Tool. It aims to educate users against online scams, leveraging social media and influencer strategies for outreach.

Updated: 31-12-2025 14:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) has unveiled 'Sachet with Sachet,' an innovative cyber safety campaign designed to guide individuals through the complexities of digital finance.

The initiative, helmed by animated mascot Sachet Kumar, merges interactive technology with gamification, urging users to adopt secure digital habits. Central to the campaign is the Link Verification Tool, which evaluates the safety of URLs using Google Safe Browsing and ChatGPT, marking risks with a straightforward color system.

Further education is offered through quizzes tackling topics like phishing and deepfakes, along with online modules and scam awareness videos. CMO Kavita Jagtiani emphasizes the initiative's goal to arm users with the knowledge to avoid scams, supported by an extensive social media outreach featuring podcasts and public interviews.

