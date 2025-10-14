Left Menu

Railways Revolutionize Logistics with Innovative Freight Services

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced three initiatives enhancing freight services: an integrated logistics hub in Uttar Pradesh, a time-bound container train from Delhi to Kolkata, and a door-to-door parcel service from Mumbai to Kolkata. These aim to improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs through collaboration with CONCOR.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled three key initiatives on Tuesday, aiming to transform freight services with enhanced logistics support. These initiatives involve first and last mile connectivity for various businesses, developed in collaboration with the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR). Critical to these endeavors is the launch of an integrated logistics hub in Uttar Pradesh, a time-bound container train service from Delhi to Kolkata, and a comprehensive door-to-door parcel service operating between Mumbai and Kolkata.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the door-to-door parcel service would deliver a 7.5 percent cost saving and a speed increase of 30 percent compared to traditional road transport options. Vaishnaw emphasized, "This service is vital as it brings real efficiency and reduces logistics costs, informed by various experimental learnings."

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, Sastish Kumar, added that the Uttar Pradesh hub, situated strategically near Lucknow and Kanpur, will address regional logistics demands by offering efficient solutions for diverse cargoes. Kumar noted that the bi-weekly container train, linking Delhi and Kolkata, is tailored for time-sensitive shipments, further bolstered by multiple adaptable booking options accessible via CONCOR's e-Logistics Mobile App.

