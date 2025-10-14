Left Menu

Safari's Colorful Luggage Revolution with Flipkart: Shades Ahead Takes Flight

Safari partners with Flipkart to launch the 'Shades Ahead' campaign, redefining luggage with vibrant colors during the Big Bang Diwali Sale. Targeting millennials and Gen Z, the collection presents bold designs symbolizing personality and cultural shifts in travel gear aesthetics across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:31 IST
Safari's Colorful Luggage Revolution with Flipkart: Shades Ahead Takes Flight
Shades Ahead campaign by Safari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking departure from traditional black and grey travel bags, Safari has rolled out its new 'Shades Ahead' campaign in collaboration with Flipkart. As part of the Big Bang Diwali Sale, this vibrant collection marks a bold venture into colorful luggage, setting a new trend in travel culture.

'Shades Ahead' caters to millennials and Gen Z customers who regard luggage as a manifestation of personal style. Introducing two collections, Froniq and Rovera, across six unique hues, the campaign transforms functional travel gear into a fashion statement suitable for gifting, weddings, or everyday use.

Sudhir Jatia of Safari Industries emphasizes a shift towards expressive, festive designs as opposed to conventional color choices in luggage. Kunal Gupta of Flipkart underscores this initiative as part of a broader trend of enhancing travel gear aesthetics throughout India during the sale event.

TRENDING

1

New Cheque Clearing System Faces Operational Challenges, Warns Bank Employee...

 India
2
Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

 India
3
Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

 India
4
Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025