Safari's Colorful Luggage Revolution with Flipkart: Shades Ahead Takes Flight

In a striking departure from traditional black and grey travel bags, Safari has rolled out its new 'Shades Ahead' campaign in collaboration with Flipkart. As part of the Big Bang Diwali Sale, this vibrant collection marks a bold venture into colorful luggage, setting a new trend in travel culture.

'Shades Ahead' caters to millennials and Gen Z customers who regard luggage as a manifestation of personal style. Introducing two collections, Froniq and Rovera, across six unique hues, the campaign transforms functional travel gear into a fashion statement suitable for gifting, weddings, or everyday use.

Sudhir Jatia of Safari Industries emphasizes a shift towards expressive, festive designs as opposed to conventional color choices in luggage. Kunal Gupta of Flipkart underscores this initiative as part of a broader trend of enhancing travel gear aesthetics throughout India during the sale event.