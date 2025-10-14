Delhi's New Volvo Buses Revolutionize Long-Distance Travel
The Delhi government plans to introduce 50 Volvo buses to improve long-distance travel to destinations such as Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur. These buses aim to enhance passenger comfort and affordability. The initiative addresses prior limitations and represents a significant leap in public transport options.
The Delhi government is set to launch 50 premium Volvo buses designed to make journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur more comfortable and cost-effective.
According to a government official, these buses cater to medium-to-long routes, with intentions to expand to more destinations in future phases.
The initiative addresses past constraints and aims to provide passengers with affordable, long-distance travel solutions. This marks a significant development in Delhi's public transport offerings.
