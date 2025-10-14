Left Menu

Delhi's New Volvo Buses Revolutionize Long-Distance Travel

The Delhi government plans to introduce 50 Volvo buses to improve long-distance travel to destinations such as Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur. These buses aim to enhance passenger comfort and affordability. The initiative addresses prior limitations and represents a significant leap in public transport options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:51 IST
Delhi's New Volvo Buses Revolutionize Long-Distance Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to launch 50 premium Volvo buses designed to make journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur more comfortable and cost-effective.

According to a government official, these buses cater to medium-to-long routes, with intentions to expand to more destinations in future phases.

The initiative addresses past constraints and aims to provide passengers with affordable, long-distance travel solutions. This marks a significant development in Delhi's public transport offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

New Cheque Clearing System Faces Operational Challenges, Warns Bank Employee...

 India
2
Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

 India
3
Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

 India
4
Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025