Delhi's New Volvo Buses Revolutionize Long-Distance Travel

The Delhi government is set to launch 50 premium Volvo buses designed to make journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur more comfortable and cost-effective.

According to a government official, these buses cater to medium-to-long routes, with intentions to expand to more destinations in future phases.

The initiative addresses past constraints and aims to provide passengers with affordable, long-distance travel solutions. This marks a significant development in Delhi's public transport offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)