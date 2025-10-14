GIFT City Soars in Global Financial Rankings, Strengthening India's Global Finance Ambitions

GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre, has climbed to 43rd position in the Global Financial Centres Index, illustrating its growing global significance. This leap in the 38th edition of the index is a testament to the increasing confidence investors and institutions have in India's burgeoning international financial ecosystem.

Regionally, GIFT City boasts its spot among the top 15 financial centres in the Asia-Pacific, distinguishing itself as the only Indian city in this elite group. This achievement emphasizes its role as an emerging powerhouse in global finance, empowered by state-of-the-art infrastructure, conducive business regulations, and a rich talent pool.

The Global Financial Centres Index, by the Z/Yen Group, assessed 135 financial hubs based on business environment, infrastructure, and other factors, placing GIFT City among "The 15 Centres Likely to Become More Significant." This reinforces GIFT City's strategic significance in the global finance landscape.