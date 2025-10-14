Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer provided an update to the House of Commons regarding his recent two-day visit to Mumbai, accompanied by the largest-ever UK trade delegation to India. During this visit, significant deals amounting to 1.3 billion pounds were secured, promising a boost to bilateral trade cooperation.

Starmer emphasized the unity between the UK and India, anchored by a historic trade agreement established in July, which is set to create new opportunities for businesses and drive job growth. He highlighted the enhanced trade partnership, aimed to elevate the current trade value of 44 billion pounds annually.

Beyond trade, the visit also focused on education, technology, and investment sectors, with announcements of British universities expanding in India and investments in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and Bollywood filmmaking. These developments, Starmer noted, will lead to significant job creation across the UK.

