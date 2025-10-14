Left Menu

Ajay Bathija to Lead UNIBIC Foods: A New Era Begins

Ajay Bathija, with over 20 years of leadership experience in FMCG and beverages, becomes CEO of UNIBIC Foods. Previously at Coca-Cola, he spearheaded marketing operations across India and Southwest Asia. Bathija will now lead UNIBIC's growth and expansion strategies in domestic and international markets.

UNIBIC Foods has appointed Ajay Bathija as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement comes as Bathija brings over two decades of leadership experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and beverages sectors, poised to steer UNIBIC toward strategic growth.

In his new role, Bathija is expected to spearhead UNIBIC's growth initiatives and business expansion, both domestically and internationally. His appointment aims to consolidate the company's market presence and drive innovative product developments.

Bathija previously worked for Coca-Cola for more than 18 years, managing marketing operations for juice and cola segments. His experience extended to brand strategies across India and regions like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

