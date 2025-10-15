U.S. Senate Pushes for Aviation Safety Reforms Post-Deadly Crash

In a significant move towards aviation safety reform, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is slated to vote on crucial legislation on October 21. This development comes in the wake of a tragic January crash involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter that resulted in 67 fatalities. The proposed bill, backed by Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz and fellow senators, mandates the use of ADS-B aircraft-tracking technology for military helicopters near civilian planes.

The accident helicopter was not equipped with ADS-B, highlighting a gap that lawmakers aim to address with this reform. Reports indicate this vote as an initial actionable step following the deadliest U.S. airplane accident in over two decades. Cruz, a Republican senator, collaborates with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell to secure a bipartisan consensus for the proposed aviation safety legislation ahead of the hearing.

The ROTOR Act, part of Cruz's legislative initiative, calls for the Army Inspector General's Office to conduct a safety audit. This follows a decision not to initiate such a review. Additionally, it demands comprehensive use of ADS-B technology across all aircraft, holding the Army accountable for past oversights. The FAA has already taken preventative steps, requiring ADS-B for government helicopters near Reagan National and altering flight paths at Baltimore/Washington and Washington Dulles airports to increase flight safety.

