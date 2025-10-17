Left Menu

IndiGo to purchase 30 more wide-body A350 planes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Friday signed a contract with Airbus to buy an additional 30 A350-900 aircraft, taking the total firm orders for the wide-body planes to 60.

The country's largest airline, which has been expanding its international network, has now the purchase rights for another 40 A350 family aircraft.

The airline said it has signed a contract with Airbus confirming the conversion of 30 out of its 70 purchase rights of Airbus A350-900 aircraft into firm orders.

''With this, IndiGo doubles its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft,'' it said in a release.

In June, both sides had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for these additional 30 aircraft.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 400 planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

