Blaze guts commercial shops in Mumbai; no injuries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:14 IST
Blaze guts commercial shops in Mumbai; no injuries
A fire engulfed a few commercial shops in Mumbai's western suburb of Malad on Saturday, officials said. There has been no report of any injury to anyone due to the blaze, which erupted around 1 pm in the Pathanwadi area and was confined to four to five shops, they said.

Initially, the authorities had said that the fire had spread to 15 to 20 shops. At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot. The fire was put out within four hours, an official said. The fire affected electric wiring and installation, racks and cupboards, wooden and steel furniture, and various types of machinery, he said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

