Kolkata Metro to run special night services along East-West corridor on Kali Puja

Kolkata Metro will run special night services for one additional hour along the East-West corridor on Kali Puja on October 20.

A total of 120 services (60 Up and Down each) will be run along the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector 5 stretch).

The last train will depart Howrah Maidan at 10.45 pm, instead of the usual time of 9.45 pm, while the last train from Salt Lake Sector 5 will leave at 10.47 pm, instead of 9.47 pm, a Kolkata Metro Railway statement said on Saturday.

The special night services were aimed at facilitating the journey of devotees to Kali temples at Dakshineswar and Kalighat for puja rituals by interchanging at Esplanade for the Blue Line (North-South corridor).

Earlier, Kolkata Metro announced it would run special night services on the Blue line (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar stretch) on October 20, with the last train leaving Dakshineswar station for Shahid Khudiram at 10.51 pm instead of the normal timing of 9.28 pm.

The last train from Shahid Khudiram will similarly depart for Dakshineswar at 11 pm instead of 9.33 pm.

Both the centuries-old Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples are located along the Blue Line in the southern and northern parts of the city, respectively.

