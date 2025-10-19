Left Menu

Vendor at Jabalpur station takes passenger's watch as payment for 'samosas'; held

A video on social media showed a vendor at Jabalpur railway station allegedly taking a passengers wristwatch as payment for samosas after an online transaction glitch, prompting authorities to detain him, officials said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Friday evening.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-10-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 12:35 IST
Vendor at Jabalpur station takes passenger's watch as payment for 'samosas'; held
  • Country:
  • India

A video on social media showed a vendor at Jabalpur railway station allegedly taking a passenger's wristwatch as payment for 'samosas' after an online transaction glitch, prompting authorities to detain him, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening. The railway authorities took the vendor into custody on Saturday, and after an outrage over the incident, they also initiated action to cancel his license.

A video that has gone viral on social media platforms purportedly shows a man trying to make an online (UPI) payment for buying samosas, but it fails as the train starts moving. When he tries to leave to board the moving train without taking the snacks, the vendor grabs his collar. The passenger then removes his wristwatch and hands it over, upon which the vendor gives him a couple of samosas.

According to railway officials here, the incident occurred at platform no. 5 of the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh at around 6.30 pm on Friday.

Responding to a post about the video on 'X', the Jabalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said, ''The vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the RPF (Railway Protection Force). Action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the contractor.'' The railway authorities, in a statement, said the vendor admitted during questioning that he misbehaved with the passenger when the online payment failed, but later returned the watch.

''The vendor has confessed to creating a nuisance with the passenger, for which the RPF, Jabalpur, has registered a case against him under the Railways Act,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

 Global
2
Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025