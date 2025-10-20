Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Indian Crew Saved from Fiery Ship Off Yemen Coast

A fire-stricken ship, MV Falcon, with 23 Indian crew members, was adrift off Yemen after an explosion. The ship was successfully rescued by EUNAVFOR ASPIDES and handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard. Two crew members remain missing. Authorities warn of explosion risks due to the ship's LPG cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Djibouticity | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:40 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Indian Crew Saved from Fiery Ship Off Yemen Coast

A dramatic rescue unfolded off the coast of Yemen after an explosion aboard the MV Falcon, a Cameroon-flagged vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), set the ship adrift. The incident resulted in a fire that required immediate intervention to save those on board.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, led by Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo, responded swiftly to the call of distress from the ship's master. They coordinated a successful search and rescue operation, saving 24 crew members, including 23 Indians and one Ukrainian, who were then safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

The MV Falcon, initially sailing towards Djibouti from the southeast of Yemen's port of Aden, has left concern in its wake. With two crew members still missing and the vessel carrying LPG, ASPIDES has alerted all nearby ships to maintain a safe distance due to the heightened risk of further explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Fire Engulfs Ambala Tyre Storage: No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Ambala Tyre Storage: No Casualties Reported

 India
2
Miracle Hopes for Sri Lanka: Athapaththu's Dramatic Finish Against Bangladesh

Miracle Hopes for Sri Lanka: Athapaththu's Dramatic Finish Against Banglades...

 Global
3
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
4
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025