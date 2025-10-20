Dramatic Rescue: Indian Crew Saved from Fiery Ship Off Yemen Coast

A dramatic rescue unfolded off the coast of Yemen after an explosion aboard the MV Falcon, a Cameroon-flagged vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), set the ship adrift. The incident resulted in a fire that required immediate intervention to save those on board.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, led by Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo, responded swiftly to the call of distress from the ship's master. They coordinated a successful search and rescue operation, saving 24 crew members, including 23 Indians and one Ukrainian, who were then safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

The MV Falcon, initially sailing towards Djibouti from the southeast of Yemen's port of Aden, has left concern in its wake. With two crew members still missing and the vessel carrying LPG, ASPIDES has alerted all nearby ships to maintain a safe distance due to the heightened risk of further explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)