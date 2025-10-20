Left Menu

Railway Tragedy: Misinformation Sparks After Trespassing Accident

A tragic incident in Nashik district involving trespassers on railway tracks resulted in two deaths and one injury. Misleading reports initially suggested passengers fell from the Karmabhoomi Express, which was later clarified as false. The injured reveals the group were construction workers returning from Shirdi.

Updated: 20-10-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on railway tracks in Nashik district, involving trespassers, left two people dead and one injured, according to Central Railway officials. Initial reports incorrectly cited passenger fall from the Karmabhoomi Express, which authorities later refuted.

The group, identified as construction workers from Malegaon, had been attempting to cross tracks when caught between two oncoming trains. Misleading reports suggested they fell from an overcrowded train.

The Railway Protection Force launched an investigation, and authorities urged the public to verify facts before sharing information. Strict action against those circulating falsehoods was promised by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

