Railway Tragedy: Misinformation Sparks After Trespassing Accident

A tragic accident on railway tracks in Nashik district, involving trespassers, left two people dead and one injured, according to Central Railway officials. Initial reports incorrectly cited passenger fall from the Karmabhoomi Express, which authorities later refuted.

The group, identified as construction workers from Malegaon, had been attempting to cross tracks when caught between two oncoming trains. Misleading reports suggested they fell from an overcrowded train.

The Railway Protection Force launched an investigation, and authorities urged the public to verify facts before sharing information. Strict action against those circulating falsehoods was promised by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)