Crushing Noise Pollution: The Crackdown on Illegal Air Horns

Officials from the Motor Vehicles Department destroyed nearly 500 illegally fitted air horns using road rollers in Kochi. This decisive action was part of a special enforcement drive led by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. The campaign aims to curb the use of banned air horns in the district.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) took a significant step against noise pollution this Monday by destroying approximately 500 illegal air horns seized from vehicles across Kochi. The horns were flattened under road rollers as part of a rigorous enforcement drive.

The crackdown, initiated by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, was fueled by a personal encounter with a noisy bus air horn during an event in Kothamangalam. The week-long campaign intercepted around 500 vehicles, including inter-state buses and trucks, that flouted noise regulations.

With ongoing inspections across the state, MVD officials emphasized that the effort to monitor and eliminate the use of banned air horns is persistent and unyielding. The crushed horns serve as a stark reminder of the department's resolve to uphold public peace.

