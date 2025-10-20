Crushing Noise Pollution: The Crackdown on Illegal Air Horns

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) took a significant step against noise pollution this Monday by destroying approximately 500 illegal air horns seized from vehicles across Kochi. The horns were flattened under road rollers as part of a rigorous enforcement drive.

The crackdown, initiated by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, was fueled by a personal encounter with a noisy bus air horn during an event in Kothamangalam. The week-long campaign intercepted around 500 vehicles, including inter-state buses and trucks, that flouted noise regulations.

With ongoing inspections across the state, MVD officials emphasized that the effort to monitor and eliminate the use of banned air horns is persistent and unyielding. The crushed horns serve as a stark reminder of the department's resolve to uphold public peace.

