Left Menu

Cambodia Unveils Techo International Airport to Boost Tourism

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet inaugurated Techo International Airport, a new $2 billion facility near Phnom Penh, to enhance tourism and investment. The airport, designed for up to 50 million passengers by 2050, aims to outpace pre-COVID tourist levels. Tourism faces challenges such as crime and regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:28 IST
Cambodia Unveils Techo International Airport to Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move poised to elevate Cambodia's tourist and investment landscape, Prime Minister Hun Manet officially opened the Techo International Airport near Phnom Penh. The state-of-the-art facility, valued at $2 billion, is a joint venture with the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corp and features three runways, replacing the older Phnom Penh International Airport.

The inauguration marks a significant shift in Cambodia's aviation capacity, starting with the accommodation of 13 million passengers annually, with forecasts of reaching 50 million by 2050. The initiative aims to surpass pre-COVID tourism levels, positioning Cambodia as a prime destination for international visitors and investors alike.

Despite this ambitious outlook, challenges loom over Cambodia's tourism sector. Recent incidents, such as the high-profile death of a South Korean man linked to online scams and regional tensions with Thailand, threaten to overshadow the nation's efforts to revitalize its tourism industry. Cambodia recorded 4 million tourists from January to August this year, showing potential growth compared to previous years.

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025