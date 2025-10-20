Cambodia Unveils Techo International Airport to Boost Tourism

In a move poised to elevate Cambodia's tourist and investment landscape, Prime Minister Hun Manet officially opened the Techo International Airport near Phnom Penh. The state-of-the-art facility, valued at $2 billion, is a joint venture with the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corp and features three runways, replacing the older Phnom Penh International Airport.

The inauguration marks a significant shift in Cambodia's aviation capacity, starting with the accommodation of 13 million passengers annually, with forecasts of reaching 50 million by 2050. The initiative aims to surpass pre-COVID tourism levels, positioning Cambodia as a prime destination for international visitors and investors alike.

Despite this ambitious outlook, challenges loom over Cambodia's tourism sector. Recent incidents, such as the high-profile death of a South Korean man linked to online scams and regional tensions with Thailand, threaten to overshadow the nation's efforts to revitalize its tourism industry. Cambodia recorded 4 million tourists from January to August this year, showing potential growth compared to previous years.