Left Menu

SU-30 Flights: Navigating Baltic Skies in Compliance

Russian SU-30 fighters conducted a training flight over Kaliningrad, following airspace rules without breaching other nations' borders, the Russian Defence Ministry stated. The flight adhered to planned routes, and no acknowledgment of Lithuania's airspace violation complaint was made in their official communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:40 IST
SU-30 Flights: Navigating Baltic Skies in Compliance

Russian SU-30 fighter jets were engaged in a scheduled training exercise over the Baltic's Kaliningrad region on Thursday. According to the Russian Defence Ministry's declaration on Telegram, these maneuvers respected the sovereign airspace boundaries of neighboring nations.

The ministry emphasized that the aircraft complied with airspace regulations, maintaining prescribed flight paths without trespassing into foreign territories—a compliance that independent monitoring systems corroborated.

However, the official report omitted any reference to a recent complaint from Lithuania, which claims Russian aircraft intruded upon its airspace. This absence of acknowledgment continues to fuel tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025