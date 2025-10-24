Russian SU-30 fighter jets were engaged in a scheduled training exercise over the Baltic's Kaliningrad region on Thursday. According to the Russian Defence Ministry's declaration on Telegram, these maneuvers respected the sovereign airspace boundaries of neighboring nations.

The ministry emphasized that the aircraft complied with airspace regulations, maintaining prescribed flight paths without trespassing into foreign territories—a compliance that independent monitoring systems corroborated.

However, the official report omitted any reference to a recent complaint from Lithuania, which claims Russian aircraft intruded upon its airspace. This absence of acknowledgment continues to fuel tensions between the two nations.

