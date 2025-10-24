In a surprising move, President Donald Trump declared the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada late Thursday. This announcement came in response to a Canadian advertisement that Trump alleges misrepresented facts to influence US court decisions on tariffs.

Following this statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to expand his country's export markets beyond the US, reacting to the risks posed by Trump's duties. The US tariffs have escalated trade frictions between the nations, largely affecting Canada's auto sector.

Complicated by allegations from the Ronald Reagan Foundation about a misuse of an address by Ronald Reagan, the trade stand-off now enters a new critical phase, with both leaders set to attend separate summits in Asia.

