EIB Provides €40M to Sweden’s Meva Energy to Boost Biomass Gasification Plants

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €40 million venture debt investment in Meva Energy AB, a Swedish cleantech pioneer developing modular gasification plants that convert biomass residues into climate-neutral, industrial-grade biogas. The funding will enable Meva to scale up production, expand internationally, and help decarbonise Europe’s industrial energy sector.

The EIB’s investment is backed by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, which supports sustainable innovation and clean technologies across the continent. The project aligns with three of the EIB’s strategic priorities—climate action, technology innovation, and bioeconomy development—all critical to achieving the EU’s long-term green transition and energy independence goals.

A New Era for Industrial Clean Gas

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Meva Energy has developed a breakthrough modular system that transforms biomass residues—such as wood waste, agricultural by-products, and industrial pellets—into renewable biogas. The company’s technology produces a versatile gas capable of directly replacing fossil natural gas in several industrial applications, including paper production, metal smelting, and ceramics manufacturing.

Unlike conventional biomethane, Meva’s biogas is less refined but equally effective for heat, power, and industrial processing. The company’s decentralised approach allows gasification units to be installed directly at industrial sites, minimising transport needs, reducing emissions, and improving local energy security.

“This investment strengthens our capacity to bring carbon-negative solutions to industry,” said Niclas Davidsson, CEO of Meva Energy. “Europe faces an urgent need to enhance energy security, preserve industrial competitiveness, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. The EIB’s support is instrumental in helping Meva expand our technology and deliver on these goals.”

Supporting Europe’s Green Industrial Transition

The EIB funding will help Meva upgrade its demonstration plant in Kisa, Sweden, and scale production capacity to meet growing demand for clean, locally produced energy. The financing will also support several flagship industrial partnerships:

A biogas plant for Sofidel , a major tissue producer, in Sweden.

A gasification unit for Ikea , designed to power operations in Poland.

A fossil-free copper smelting project for Elcowire Group in Sweden—the world’s first of its kind.

Through these initiatives, Meva aims to demonstrate how its technology can serve as a practical, cost-effective solution for industrial decarbonisation while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Climate Action and Circular Economy Benefits

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees energy investments, emphasised that the project reflects the Bank’s mission to advance climate action and energy transition across Europe. “Meva’s technology offers a compelling pathway for industries to decarbonise without compromising on quality or cost,” he said. “By investing in scalable, site-specific clean gas solutions, we’re helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels—supporting climate goals, energy security, and industrial resilience.”

The biochar produced as a by-product of Meva’s process provides an additional climate benefit. When used in agriculture or soil restoration, biochar acts as a carbon sink, permanently storing carbon in the soil and improving fertility. This carbon removal capability contributes to negative emissions, advancing the EU’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Aligned with EU’s Clean Industry Strategy

The investment complements key EU initiatives such as RePowerEU, the Net-Zero Industry Act, and the Clean Industrial Deal, which aim to reduce Europe’s reliance on imported fossil fuels while strengthening its green industrial base.

Meva’s technology exemplifies the type of innovative, scalable clean-energy solutions these policies are designed to promote—solutions that not only cut emissions but also foster industrial competitiveness and technological sovereignty within the EU.

In addition to reducing carbon footprints, Meva’s gasification plants promote a circular bioeconomy by transforming low-value biomass residues—many of which would otherwise go unused—into valuable energy resources. This contributes to sustainable forest management, waste reduction, and rural economic development.

Technology and Economic Impact

Meva’s modular plants employ a high-temperature gasification process in an oxygen-limited environment, generating a clean synthesis gas that can be used immediately for thermal energy or industrial applications. Each modular unit can be tailored to local feedstock and energy needs, offering a flexible, decentralised model for renewable energy production.

The EIB’s financing will also enable Meva to enhance its R&D and production capabilities, creating new skilled jobs in Sweden and supporting the growth of Europe’s cleantech manufacturing base.

Toward a Cleaner, More Resilient Future

With rising energy costs and intensifying climate pressures, the ability to produce renewable gas locally represents a major step toward energy autonomy and decarbonisation for Europe’s industries. The EIB’s investment in Meva Energy underscores its commitment to supporting high-impact innovation that bridges the gap between environmental sustainability and economic growth.

“The future of Europe’s energy lies in circular, decentralised solutions like ours,” said Davidsson. “We are proud to work with the EIB in turning industrial emissions into opportunities for cleaner growth and energy security.”

As Europe races to meet its 2030 and 2050 climate targets, partnerships such as this demonstrate how targeted financing can accelerate the commercial deployment of green technologies, transforming how industries generate and use energy—one modular biogas plant at a time.