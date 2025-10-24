Telangana Launches Helpline After Tragic Bus Accident

In response to a tragic bus accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has established a helpline to assist affected families. The private bus, journeying from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was carrying 43 passengers. Authorities confirmed 11 fatalities, while 23 individuals narrowly escaped harm.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, instructed relevant officials, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy, to expedite relief efforts. Additionally, IAS officer S Harish and local officials were tasked to coordinate at the accident site.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced measures to avert such incidents, warning private operators of consequences for negligence. He plans discussions with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka officials, emphasizing adherence to regulations and speed limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)