Telangana Launches Helpline After Tragic Bus Accident

The Telangana government launched a helpline after a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh involving a private bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed authorities to provide assistance. With 11 casualties confirmed, the transport minister urged strict regulation adherence to prevent future mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:35 IST
In response to a tragic bus accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has established a helpline to assist affected families. The private bus, journeying from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was carrying 43 passengers. Authorities confirmed 11 fatalities, while 23 individuals narrowly escaped harm.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, instructed relevant officials, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy, to expedite relief efforts. Additionally, IAS officer S Harish and local officials were tasked to coordinate at the accident site.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced measures to avert such incidents, warning private operators of consequences for negligence. He plans discussions with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka officials, emphasizing adherence to regulations and speed limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

