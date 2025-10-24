Revolutionizing Talent Development at IPM India

In a bold move, IPM India, the Indian arm of Philip Morris International, is ramping up its efforts in talent development through its Grow Talent Grow Business (GTGB) initiative. This program aims to align employee personal growth with broader business goals.

The initiative includes the Career Ownership Growth Model, encouraging employees to reflect on their aspirations and strengths while adapting to a rapidly changing industry. It also features the WeAce digital platform, which democratizes coaching access, promoting peer-to-peer learning and leadership skills.

Leaders from IPM India, such as Managing Director Navaneel Kar, emphasize the importance of continuous learning as a catalyst for both personal and business growth, envisioning a future of inclusive and agile leadership in the evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)