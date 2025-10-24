Booming G-Sec Market: India's Government Securities Surge in Value
The Indian Government Securities market has significantly grown, with valuation leaping from Rs 769 lakh crore in 2019 to Rs 1,812 lakh crore in 2024. Amid robust investor participation, transaction volumes surged, reflecting continued trading momentum, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India in its latest review.
- Country:
- India
The Government Securities (G-Sec) market in India has shown remarkable growth, expanding from Rs 769 lakh crore in 2019 to an impressive Rs 1,812 lakh crore by 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India's report. This significant development is attributed to increased trading activity and heightened investor participation.
The RBI report highlights a rise in transaction volumes from 13.76 lakh in 2019 to 17.6 lakh in 2024, underlining sustained trading momentum. In the first half of 2025 alone, 9.85 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 994 lakh crore were processed, showcasing the sector's vitality.
Government securities are low-risk investment tools, providing steady income due to their sovereign guarantee. They are primarily issued to fund public projects, offering fixed-income returns. The appeal lies in their minimal credit risk, with the flexibility of trading on secondary markets. Examples include dated securities and treasury bills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sika's Strategic Overhaul Amid Sales Dip: Job Cuts & Investment Plans
Standoff Over Investment in US-South Korea Trade Deal
China's Boost in Government Investment for Better Livelihoods
Andhra Pradesh Showcases Investment Goldmine: Naidu's UAE Diplomacy
Vedanta Group's Monumental Investment to Transform Odisha's Industrial Landscape