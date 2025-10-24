Booming G-Sec Market: India's Government Securities Surge in Value

The Government Securities (G-Sec) market in India has shown remarkable growth, expanding from Rs 769 lakh crore in 2019 to an impressive Rs 1,812 lakh crore by 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India's report. This significant development is attributed to increased trading activity and heightened investor participation.

The RBI report highlights a rise in transaction volumes from 13.76 lakh in 2019 to 17.6 lakh in 2024, underlining sustained trading momentum. In the first half of 2025 alone, 9.85 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 994 lakh crore were processed, showcasing the sector's vitality.

Government securities are low-risk investment tools, providing steady income due to their sovereign guarantee. They are primarily issued to fund public projects, offering fixed-income returns. The appeal lies in their minimal credit risk, with the flexibility of trading on secondary markets. Examples include dated securities and treasury bills.

