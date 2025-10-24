Reliance Industries: Navigating Sanctions & Oil Strategy Amidst Global Tensions

Reliance Industries Ltd, a major player in the oil industry and India's top buyer of Russian oil, announced its intent to comply with the latest sanctions imposed by the US and the EU. The company is currently evaluating the repercussions of these sanctions on its agreements with Russian oil giants.

Specifically impacted by sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, the firm is determining how best to adapt its refinery operations at Jamnagar in Gujarat. This facility, renowned as the world's largest single-site oil refining complex, processes Russian crude for export, largely to competitive markets like Europe and the US.

In response to these sanctions, Reliance is considering a significant shift in its crude sourcing strategy. The company emphasizes its commitment to adhering strictly to international compliance guidelines and ensuring India's energy security, while recalibrating its import operations to minimize risks and maintain operational efficiency.

