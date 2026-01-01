Juhi Babbar Shines With Humour in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'

In her latest film, 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' actress Juhi Babbar successfully transitions from her traditional intense theatrical roles to a more light-hearted cinematic portrayal. Juhi's performance has been met with commendations from both audiences and industry stalwarts, reflecting her versatile acting abilities.

With her background in theatre often casting a shadow of intensity, Juhi relished the opportunity to demonstrate her comedic talents. Figures like filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and actor Naseeruddin Shah have applauded her acting, underscoring the film's success through strong word-of-mouth promotion.

'The Great Shamsuddin Family' features an ensemble of strong female leads and explores everyday familial chaos with humor. Juhi's role as Humaira adds depth to the narrative, and her personal experiences as an elder sibling enrich her character portrayal. The film also stars her husband, Anup Soni, whose cameo role further enhances the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)