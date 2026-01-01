Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

Bulgarians have begun accessing euros from cash machines in Sofia, marking the country's entry into the euro currency union as its 21st member. The transition from the lev to the euro represents significant advancement in EU integration for this former communist nation.

Despite this progress, the move unfolds under a cloud of political instability following the resignation of Bulgaria's conservative-led government amid anti-corruption protests. Concerns about inflation and expired budget plans complicate the economic landscape.

Meanwhile, nationalist and pro-Russian groups have heightened public anxiety, warning that the euro adoption may increase poverty and dilute national identity—a sentiment playing out as Bulgaria navigates its ties with the EU.

