Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

Bulgaria has joined the euro currency union, becoming its 21st member. While this milestone signifies deeper EU integration, political instability and economic concerns loom. The transition occurs amid fears of price rises and pressure to stabilize inflation, amplified by nationalist and pro-Russian sentiments.

Updated: 01-01-2026 16:33 IST
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarians have begun accessing euros from cash machines in Sofia, marking the country's entry into the euro currency union as its 21st member. The transition from the lev to the euro represents significant advancement in EU integration for this former communist nation.

Despite this progress, the move unfolds under a cloud of political instability following the resignation of Bulgaria's conservative-led government amid anti-corruption protests. Concerns about inflation and expired budget plans complicate the economic landscape.

Meanwhile, nationalist and pro-Russian groups have heightened public anxiety, warning that the euro adoption may increase poverty and dilute national identity—a sentiment playing out as Bulgaria navigates its ties with the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

