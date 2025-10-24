Left Menu

ICAI Plans Major Overhaul: Boosting Local Audit Firms' Reach

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans significant changes to its Code of Ethics to foster homegrown audit firms. Proposed amendments will permit firm websites and advertisements. These revisions align with government efforts to bolster indigenous professional services and seek necessary amendments to the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:08 IST
ICAI Plans Major Overhaul: Boosting Local Audit Firms' Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is taking groundbreaking steps to facilitate the growth of domestic audit firms by proposing significant amendments to its Code of Ethics. Among these proposals is a plan to allow chartered accountants increased freedom to advertise and establish a digital presence through their own websites.

On Friday, ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda announced the release of an exposure draft detailing proposed changes aimed at strengthening indigenous professional services. This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to develop homegrown professional titans and capitalize on new opportunities arising from international trade agreements.

Currently, the constraints under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, prohibit soliciting work through advertisements. The proposed revisions would change that by permitting advertising and promotional websites, presenting a significant shift in professional conduct regulations for Indian chartered accountants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025