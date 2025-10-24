Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Sees Steady Q2 Growth Amid Robust Branded Market Sales

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 14.5% increase in consolidated profit for Q2 at Rs 1,437 crore, driven by strong sales in branded markets. Despite challenges in the US market, the company witnessed substantial growth in Europe and other emerging markets. Plans include launching semaglutide in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:41 IST
Dr Reddy's Sees Steady Q2 Growth Amid Robust Branded Market Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest financial quarter, Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a significant rise in consolidated profit, marking a 14.5% increase to Rs 1,437 crore. This surge was primarily fueled by vigorous sales in branded markets, as stated in their regulatory filing.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant also recorded a boost in revenue, climbing to Rs 8,805 crore in the second quarter, up from Rs 8,016 crore in the same period last year. However, the company faced setbacks in North America due to pricing pressures on specific generics and a drop in lenalidomide sales.

Notably, Dr Reddy's remains focused on strategic growth initiatives, including the worldwide launch of semaglutide. This move aims to expand their presence across various geographies with a vision of attaining double-digit growth by the end of fiscal year 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
2
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
4
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025