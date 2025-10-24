FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Financial Gains and Cooling Inflation

The UK's FTSE 100 reached unprecedented levels on Friday, concluding a stellar week for London equities. The index's rise was primarily propelled by strong financial stocks, following encouraging results from NatWest and strengthened by signs of eased inflation pressures in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.7%, reaching 9,645.62 points, while the FTSE 250 increased by 0.75% to 22,529.02. This boost reflects investor optimism following data suggesting that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, potentially heralding a cut in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Furthermore, anticipation of a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders fueled hopes of alleviating trade tensions. Meanwhile, the UK market experienced gains from companies focused domestically, with the mid-cap index achieving its most significant weekly rise in over six months due to stable UK inflation figures.

