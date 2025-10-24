Left Menu

U.S. Government Shutdown Impacts Air Travel: Controllers Face Paycheck Delays

The U.S. government shutdown, now in its 24th day, is causing disruptions in air travel as air traffic controllers and TSA officers work without pay. Delays are expected to increase, with heightened stress impacting safety. Calls to end the shutdown are intensifying amid staffing shortages and financial strain.

24-10-2025
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has voiced concerns over increasing flight delays as the federal government shutdown continues into its 24th day, impacting around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers.

Addressing a press conference at Philadelphia Airport, Duffy conveyed that controllers are preparing to miss their first full paycheck, a situation likely to worsen disruptions.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniel emphasized that the ongoing shutdown causes severe stress and distraction for controllers, potentially compromising safety. He urged officials to resolve the situation swiftly.

