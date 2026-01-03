Left Menu

Court Clears 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Copyright Battle

A federal appeals court ruled that 'Top Gun: Maverick' did not infringe upon the 1983 article by Ehud Yonay, which inspired the original 'Top Gun' film. The court stated that the new film features significant plot differences, dismissing the claims made by Yonay's heirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:25 IST
Court Clears 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Copyright Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal court has ruled in favor of Paramount Pictures, stating that 'Top Gun: Maverick' did not infringe on the copyright of an article that inspired the original 1986 film. The court highlighted the substantial differences in plot and characters between the two works.

Ehud Yonay, who wrote the 1983 article, had previously granted film rights to Paramount for the original movie. His widow and son, Shosh and Yuval Yonay, sought profits from the sequel, claiming it shared significant elements with the article.

The appeals court found the Yonays' claims to be overly abstract and unprotectable, upholding a prior dismissal. Meanwhile, Paramount faces another lawsuit from screenwriter Shaun Gray, who alleges his scenes were used in the film.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

 Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

 Global
4
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026