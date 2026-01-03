Court Clears 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Copyright Battle

A federal court has ruled in favor of Paramount Pictures, stating that 'Top Gun: Maverick' did not infringe on the copyright of an article that inspired the original 1986 film. The court highlighted the substantial differences in plot and characters between the two works.

Ehud Yonay, who wrote the 1983 article, had previously granted film rights to Paramount for the original movie. His widow and son, Shosh and Yuval Yonay, sought profits from the sequel, claiming it shared significant elements with the article.

The appeals court found the Yonays' claims to be overly abstract and unprotectable, upholding a prior dismissal. Meanwhile, Paramount faces another lawsuit from screenwriter Shaun Gray, who alleges his scenes were used in the film.