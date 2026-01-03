Left Menu

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

A powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico, claiming at least two lives and causing structural damage. Epicentered near San Marcos in Guerrero, more than 500 aftershocks followed. The earthquake interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's press briefing. Significant damages were reported, including a hospital evacuation.

Updated: 03-01-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:23 IST
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Mexico, leading to the tragic loss of two lives and causing substantial infrastructure damage. The quake's epicenter was near San Marcos, Guerrero, close to the Pacific resort area of Acapulco, as confirmed by Mexico's national seismological agency.

In the wake of the seismic activity, Guerrero experienced over 500 aftershocks. The state's civil defense agency noted landslides around Acapulco, with roads affected. Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado confirmed that a 50-year-old woman's house collapsed, leading to her death.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco evacuated buildings as seismic alarms sounded. A fatal medical emergency also occurred amid the chaos. The US Geological Survey noted the earthquake's depth at 21.7 miles, reinforcing the extensive impact it had on the region. President Claudia Sheinbaum promptly continued her briefing post-quake.

