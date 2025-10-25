Delhi's Terminal 2 Set to Soar Again
Terminal 2 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been renovated and will reopen, increasing its capacity to handle up to 15 million passengers annually. This initiative is part of the ongoing developments by the Airports Authority of India and Delhi International Airport Ltd.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday officiated the reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 2 (T2), which will commence operations from Sunday.
Originally constructed by the Airports Authority of India four decades ago, T2 was closed in April for renovation. It now boasts the ability to accommodate 15 million passengers each year.
Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest in the country located in the national capital, features three main terminals and four runways, facilitating over 1,300 flights daily. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar confirmed the airport's impressive passenger handling capability of over 100 million annually during the inauguration event.
