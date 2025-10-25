Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Fire Claims Lives in Kurnool

A tragic bus fire in Kurnool resulted in 20 fatalities, including a motorbike rider, after a collision with a two-wheeler. The driver, Miriyala Lakshmaiah, escaped but is now in police custody, accused of negligence. Authorities investigate the fire's cause and safety measures of the involved bus company.

A devastating incident occurred in Kurnool, where a bus en route to Bengaluru caught fire, resulting in the loss of 20 lives. Among the deceased was a motorbike rider, with the tragedy unfolding after a collision.

Miriyala Lakshmaiah, the bus driver, managed to escape the burning vehicle but now faces charges of negligence. Officials have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze and probe the safety protocols of V Kaveri Travels, the operator of the bus.

Standing as a tragic reminder of road safety essentials, this incident has spurred authorities into action, seizing travel documents and permits, as they endeavor to prevent such disasters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

