Crackdown on Private Buses Following Fatal Andhra Pradesh Fire

Following a devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that resulted in the loss of 20 lives, Telangana's transport authorities initiated rigorous checks on private buses entering Hyderabad. The crackdown led to the seizure of a bus violating multiple regulations, intensifying scrutiny on inter-state bus operations.

The intercepted bus was found lacking essential safety gear, unpaid taxes, and illegally carrying goods, prompting its confiscation in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Nearly 500 inter-state private buses operate from Hyderabad daily, reflecting the urgency of implementing stringent safety measures.

In light of this tragedy, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced plans for collaborative discussions with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka officials. His objective is to formulate strategies to prevent future accidents, emphasizing the enforcement of vehicle fitness and adherence to regulatory standards among private operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)