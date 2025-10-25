Left Menu

Crackdown on Private Buses Following Fatal Andhra Pradesh Fire

In response to a deadly bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives, Telangana authorities conducted comprehensive inspections of private buses. They seized a bus for multiple violations, including the absence of safety equipment and tax evasion. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar plans inter-state collaboration to enforce stricter regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that resulted in the loss of 20 lives, Telangana's transport authorities initiated rigorous checks on private buses entering Hyderabad. The crackdown led to the seizure of a bus violating multiple regulations, intensifying scrutiny on inter-state bus operations.

The intercepted bus was found lacking essential safety gear, unpaid taxes, and illegally carrying goods, prompting its confiscation in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Nearly 500 inter-state private buses operate from Hyderabad daily, reflecting the urgency of implementing stringent safety measures.

In light of this tragedy, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced plans for collaborative discussions with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka officials. His objective is to formulate strategies to prevent future accidents, emphasizing the enforcement of vehicle fitness and adherence to regulatory standards among private operators.

