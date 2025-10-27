Bharat International Rice Conference 2025: Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025, an anticipated milestone on the road to Viksit Bharat 2047, promises substantial support for farmers. Scheduled in New Delhi on October 30-31, this event will gather about 5,000 farmers from across India, according to the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF).

Prem Garg, National President of IREF, expressed that BIRC 2025 will enable farmers to engage directly with researchers, exporters, millers, foreign buyers, startups, and policymakers. This interaction aims to integrate farmers into the global supply chain, offering them a groundbreaking platform for dialogue and development.

The conference promises significant benefits for farmers. Key highlights include training in sustainable agriculture and the opportunity to meet potential buyers of both non-basmati and basmati rice. This could help farmers overcome market demand challenges, break away from middlemen reliance, and secure better prices. Additionally, connecting with startups will introduce them to new technologies for yield improvement.

BIRC 2025 is unprecedented in offering farmers direct access to the global supply chain and importers, significantly enhancing their market opportunities. The conference will also feature training sessions by the International Rice Research Institute on modern agricultural practices.

Organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), BIRC unifies India's rice ecosystem and its diverse stakeholders, aiming to boost the nation's agricultural exports. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)