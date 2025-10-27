Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, a leading EPC provider in the power transmission and distribution sector, has released its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showing significant growth.

The company reported a substantial 119% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹ 8,402 lakhs, attributed to strategic project execution and expansion. EBITDA saw a 90% increase to ₹ 1,610 lakhs, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 19%, while profit after tax surged 84% to ₹ 918 lakhs, translating to a PAT margin of 11% and an EPS of ₹ 7.61 per share.

Operational highlights include successful EPC project execution across Rajasthan and other states, improved billing efficiency, and diversification into higher voltage projects. The company's financial position was boosted by a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, fully utilized for strategic growth. Executive leadership remains optimistic as KCEIL prepares to launch an in-house manufacturing facility later in FY26, reinforcing its EPC market prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)