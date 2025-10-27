Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, a major EPC solutions provider, announces impressive unaudited financial results for H1 FY26. The company achieved notable revenue growth, driven by effective project execution and strategic regional expansion. Additionally, strengthened financials post equity issuance reiterate KCEIL's solid market position.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, a leading EPC provider in the power transmission and distribution sector, has released its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showing significant growth.
The company reported a substantial 119% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹ 8,402 lakhs, attributed to strategic project execution and expansion. EBITDA saw a 90% increase to ₹ 1,610 lakhs, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 19%, while profit after tax surged 84% to ₹ 918 lakhs, translating to a PAT margin of 11% and an EPS of ₹ 7.61 per share.
Operational highlights include successful EPC project execution across Rajasthan and other states, improved billing efficiency, and diversification into higher voltage projects. The company's financial position was boosted by a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, fully utilized for strategic growth. Executive leadership remains optimistic as KCEIL prepares to launch an in-house manufacturing facility later in FY26, reinforcing its EPC market prowess.
