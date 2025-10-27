Left Menu

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, a major EPC solutions provider, announces impressive unaudited financial results for H1 FY26. The company achieved notable revenue growth, driven by effective project execution and strategic regional expansion. Additionally, strengthened financials post equity issuance reiterate KCEIL's solid market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Announces H1 FY26 Results: Revenue Up 119% YoY, PAT Up 84%. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, a leading EPC provider in the power transmission and distribution sector, has released its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showing significant growth.

The company reported a substantial 119% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹ 8,402 lakhs, attributed to strategic project execution and expansion. EBITDA saw a 90% increase to ₹ 1,610 lakhs, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 19%, while profit after tax surged 84% to ₹ 918 lakhs, translating to a PAT margin of 11% and an EPS of ₹ 7.61 per share.

Operational highlights include successful EPC project execution across Rajasthan and other states, improved billing efficiency, and diversification into higher voltage projects. The company's financial position was boosted by a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, fully utilized for strategic growth. Executive leadership remains optimistic as KCEIL prepares to launch an in-house manufacturing facility later in FY26, reinforcing its EPC market prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025