Metro Rail facilitates rapid transport of donor lungs for transplant

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:46 IST
The Bengaluru Metro Rail on Thursday facilitated the rapid transport of a pair of donor lungs across the city for a life-saving transplant at Narayana Health City in Bommasandra.

The lungs were retrieved from a hospital in Yeshwanthpur.

To save critical time, the transplant team commenced its journey from Goraguntepalya Metro Station on the Green Line and continued via the newly launched Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra.

''The 30–33 kilometre journey took just 61 minutes during weekday rush hour. The organs were successfully delivered to Narayana Health City, ensuring the transplant surgery could proceed without delay,'' a statement issued by Narayana Health City said.

The use of the Namma Metro enabled swift, congestion-free movement across the city, helping preserve the viability of the organs for transplantation.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), particularly the Yellow Line operations and security teams, extended exemplary logistical support to ensure safe and timely transport.

