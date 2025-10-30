Tayebwa Urges Finnish Investors to Boost Uganda’s Coffee Value Chain Growth

Uganda’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has called on Finnish companies to invest directly in coffee value addition ventures in Uganda and across Africa, emphasising that this is the most effective way for producing nations to benefit from the multibillion-dollar global coffee market.

Speaking during a meeting with the Parliament of Finland’s Commerce Committee in Kampala, Tayebwa said that while African countries like Uganda produce some of the world’s finest coffee, they continue to receive only a tiny share of global coffee revenues, largely due to their limited role in processing and branding.

Addressing the Global Coffee Inequality

Tayebwa underscored the vast imbalance in coffee trade earnings, revealing that while the global coffee industry generates approximately US$452 billion annually, only US$25 billion reaches producing nations. Of that amount, Africa’s collective earnings stand at a mere US$3 billion.

“It means that all the coffee produced in Uganda, Brazil, Vietnam, and other producing countries only brings in US$25 billion, while nations that do not grow even a single coffee tree take home the lion’s share,” he said. “This is a clear form of economic injustice that must be addressed.”

He invited Finnish investors to explore opportunities in Uganda’s value addition chain — including processing, packaging, branding, and export partnerships — pointing out that Uganda remains Africa’s largest coffee exporter and one of the top ten producers globally.

Tackling Unfair Trade Practices

Tayebwa said he is leveraging his continental roles as President of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly and Co-President of the OACPS–European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly to advocate for fairer trade policies.

He revealed that he has urged European counterparts to reconsider tax regimes that penalise African coffee exporters, arguing that such levies hinder value addition and economic transformation in producing countries.

“I challenged European leaders during our last meeting,” he said. “Why should coffee exported from Uganda, where it is grown and harvested, be taxed heavily, while coffee traded within Europe faces no such levies? It simply doesn’t make sense.”

Uganda’s Coffee Paradox

Tayebwa shared his astonishment after discovering during a recent visit to Milan, Italy, that coffee imported from Uganda was being sold for €45 per kilogram, compared to the €3 it would fetch locally. “That disparity tells you everything you need to know about who benefits from the current trade structure,” he noted.

He stressed that investing in roasting, blending, and packaging facilities within Uganda could help retain more value locally, boost export revenues, and create thousands of jobs across the agricultural value chain.

Strengthening Uganda–Finland Relations

In response, Vilhelm Junnila, Chairperson of Finland’s Committee on Commerce, praised Uganda’s leadership and progressive economic outlook, highlighting that the two countries already enjoy a mutually beneficial trade relationship — with Uganda exporting coffee and Finland exporting paper products and machinery in return.

“We are impressed by the warmth and hospitality of the Ugandan people and the strong foundation of partnership between our two countries,” Junnila said. “Finland recognises Uganda as a reliable partner, both in trade and humanitarian efforts.”

He also commended Uganda’s refugee policy, describing it as one of the most progressive in the world. “We are very impressed with your handling of refugee affairs. Uganda has become a global model in humanitarian response,” he remarked.

Deepening Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation

The Finnish delegation, composed of seven parliamentarians, spent a week in Uganda on a benchmarking mission to study the country’s parliamentary systems, trade environment, and investment potential. They were accompanied by representatives from Finn Church Aid, one of Finland’s leading humanitarian organisations with a long-standing presence in Uganda.

The visit is expected to pave the way for new bilateral trade and investment opportunities, particularly in agro-processing, renewable energy, and sustainable forestry, areas in which Finland has significant expertise.

Tayebwa expressed optimism that such partnerships would not only enhance Uganda’s industrial capacity but also strengthen EU–Africa cooperation on fair trade, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

“Uganda is open for business. We want partnerships that promote shared prosperity, not just the export of raw materials. It’s time Africa earned its rightful share from the products it creates,” Tayebwa concluded.