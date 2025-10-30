Trump and Xi Take Significant Steps Towards Trade Harmony
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working towards easing trade tensions by adjusting tariffs and controls. Their agreement, reached in Busan, South Korea, includes reductions in U.S. tariffs on fentanyl-related goods, pause on China's rare-earth export controls, and commitments to soybean purchases.
In a bid to ease trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a series of measures aimed at de-escalating their ongoing trade war. The agreement, forged in Busan, South Korea, includes pivotal steps such as a reduction in U.S. tariffs on fentanyl-related Chinese goods and a suspension of China's new rare earth export controls.
The trade pact averts a potential 100% tariff on Chinese products and extends a truce between the globe's largest economies, offering a year's respite. Key elements of this agreement involve cuts to U.S. tariffs on goods linked to fentanyl production and a reciprocal pause in China's export controls on vital rare earth minerals, which play crucial roles in various industries.
Furthermore, the U.S. administration has paused new export controls and agreed to a year's halt on fresh port fees for Chinese-linked shipping. In exchange, China commits to resuming substantial soybean purchases from the U.S., as well as enhancing cooperation to curb fentanyl precursor sales, signaling a notable thaw in trade relations.
