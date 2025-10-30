Trump and Xi Take Significant Steps Towards Trade Harmony

In a bid to ease trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a series of measures aimed at de-escalating their ongoing trade war. The agreement, forged in Busan, South Korea, includes pivotal steps such as a reduction in U.S. tariffs on fentanyl-related Chinese goods and a suspension of China's new rare earth export controls.

The trade pact averts a potential 100% tariff on Chinese products and extends a truce between the globe's largest economies, offering a year's respite. Key elements of this agreement involve cuts to U.S. tariffs on goods linked to fentanyl production and a reciprocal pause in China's export controls on vital rare earth minerals, which play crucial roles in various industries.

Furthermore, the U.S. administration has paused new export controls and agreed to a year's halt on fresh port fees for Chinese-linked shipping. In exchange, China commits to resuming substantial soybean purchases from the U.S., as well as enhancing cooperation to curb fentanyl precursor sales, signaling a notable thaw in trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)