British Stocks Waver Amidst Market Cooling and Economic Forecasts

British stocks, including the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, saw slight declines on Friday due to market cooling after a recent record run. Investors hold cautious stances ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision, the government's budget, and potential interest rate cuts.

31-10-2025 18:17 IST
British stocks took a minor dip on Friday, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both falling by 0.3%, as investors remained cautious. This follows a recent record-setting period for the indices as markets cope with cooling trends ahead of key economic decisions.

Despite the slight downturn, the FTSE 100 continued to show promise with monthly gains, having reached record highs multiple times throughout October. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 traded near four-year highs. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, financials, and mining saw strong performances, partly due to favorable earnings reports from prominent companies.

As investors brace for November's monetary policy decisions, many expect the Bank of England to hold the benchmark interest rate steady, eyeing a potential cut in December. Opinions suggest a dovish outlook by the Bank could bolster the FTSE, especially with fiscal changes anticipated in the government budget.

