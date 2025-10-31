United States Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory for Niger Amid Rising Kidnappings and Unrest

The United States government has released a stern travel advisory urging U.S. citizens to avoid Niger, highlighting concerns over crime, terrorism, and kidnappings. Recent incidents, including the abduction of an American missionary in Niamey, have escalated these warnings.

The State Department's advisory restricts Americans from entering Niger under any circumstances, citing a lack of governmental protection outside the capital. Consequently, the government has authorized the departure of staff and their families while imposing stringent travel restrictions for those remaining.

Rising kidnapping incidents in West Africa, particularly two recent cases involving Austrian and Swiss nationals, underline the heightened risks. In April, five Indian workers were abducted in Niger, further showcasing the ongoing threat. A parallel advisory has also been issued for Mali, as tensions rise with insurgent activities there.

(With inputs from agencies.)