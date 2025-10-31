Air India's A320 Neo Retrofit: Revamping the Skies

Air India announced the completion of retrofitting its 27 A320 neo planes on Friday, marking a significant step in the airline's modernization efforts.

With the introduction of premium economy class seats, this retrofit is a fraction of a broader $400 million initiative aimed at revamping the entire legacy fleet of the airline, now under the management of Tata Group since January 2022.

The transformation initiative doesn't stop here. Air India's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson confirmed plans to refurbish all legacy Boeing 787-8 planes by mid-2027 and retrofit Boeing 777s by early 2028. This comes amid challenges like technical issues with the current legacy aircraft.