Left Menu

Air India's A320 Neo Retrofit: Revamping the Skies

Air India has completed the retrofit of its 27 A320 neo planes, introducing premium economy seats as part of a $400 million initiative to modernize its fleet. This move is part of the Tata Group-led transformation of the airline, which includes the refurbishment of its Boeing planes by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:55 IST
Air India's A320 Neo Retrofit: Revamping the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced the completion of retrofitting its 27 A320 neo planes on Friday, marking a significant step in the airline's modernization efforts.

With the introduction of premium economy class seats, this retrofit is a fraction of a broader $400 million initiative aimed at revamping the entire legacy fleet of the airline, now under the management of Tata Group since January 2022.

The transformation initiative doesn't stop here. Air India's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson confirmed plans to refurbish all legacy Boeing 787-8 planes by mid-2027 and retrofit Boeing 777s by early 2028. This comes amid challenges like technical issues with the current legacy aircraft.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025