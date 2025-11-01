Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat Express Set to Hit the Tracks
The Ministry of Railways has announced a new schedule for the Bengaluru–Kochi Vande Bharat Express. Scheduled trains will begin operation soon, offering connectivity between Bengaluru and Ernakulam with several stops along the way. This marks the third Vande Bharat service in Kerala within the network.
The Ministry of Railways has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated Bengaluru–Kochi Vande Bharat Express, which will soon begin its operations.
A notification from the Railway Board details that train number 26651 will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 am, arriving at Ernakulam Junction by 1.50 pm.
The return journey is scheduled for 2.20 pm, reaching Bengaluru by 11 pm, with multiple key stops in between. This expansion marks the third Vande Bharat route in Kerala.
