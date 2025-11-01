Shenzhen Summit: A Renewed Vision for Asia-Pacific Cooperation

China is set to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen in November 2026, as announced by President Xi Jinping at the concluding session of this year's summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

This will mark China's third time hosting the event, gathering leaders from 21 Asian and Pacific Rim nations. A significant development at the current meeting was the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Xi to ease the ongoing tariff war, with the U.S. agreeing to reduce the 'fentanyl tariff' and China lifting export controls on rare-earth metals.

Anticipating the 2026 summit, Xi highlighted the transformational growth of Shenzhen from a small fishing village to a global metropolis, emblematic of China's opening-up strategy. He called for deeper cooperation in technological innovation and equitable development, expressing confidence in the collaborative future of the Asia-Pacific region. Attendees at the summit expressed strong support for China's upcoming leadership role in APEC.