Left Menu

Shenzhen Summit: A Renewed Vision for Asia-Pacific Cooperation

China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen in November 2026. President Xi Jinping provided insights into strengthening Asia-Pacific cooperation. The recent summit also saw major U.S.-China agreements to ease tariffs and export controls. Shenzhen's growth as an international hub symbolizes China's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Gyeongju | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:26 IST
Shenzhen Summit: A Renewed Vision for Asia-Pacific Cooperation

China is set to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen in November 2026, as announced by President Xi Jinping at the concluding session of this year's summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

This will mark China's third time hosting the event, gathering leaders from 21 Asian and Pacific Rim nations. A significant development at the current meeting was the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Xi to ease the ongoing tariff war, with the U.S. agreeing to reduce the 'fentanyl tariff' and China lifting export controls on rare-earth metals.

Anticipating the 2026 summit, Xi highlighted the transformational growth of Shenzhen from a small fishing village to a global metropolis, emblematic of China's opening-up strategy. He called for deeper cooperation in technological innovation and equitable development, expressing confidence in the collaborative future of the Asia-Pacific region. Attendees at the summit expressed strong support for China's upcoming leadership role in APEC.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025