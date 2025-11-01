UN Condemns Atrocities in El Fasher as RSF Offensive Leaves Hundreds Dead in Sudan

The United Nations has condemned mounting atrocities committed during and after the fall of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF). UN human rights monitors report that the RSF’s major incursion into the city on 23 October has triggered a wave of horrific abuses, including summary executions, mass killings, sexual violence, looting, abductions, and attacks on humanitarian personnel.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described the situation as “chaotic and catastrophic,” calling for immediate international action to halt the bloodshed and ensure accountability for what appear to be grave breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Mass Killings and Civilian Casualties

Since the RSF seized control of El Fasher after weeks of intense fighting, testimonies from survivors paint a grim picture of widespread brutality. Those who fled the city on foot to the nearby town of Tawila — a 70-kilometre journey that takes three to four days — recounted harrowing stories of civilians being executed or shot as they tried to escape.

UN officials estimate that hundreds of people may have been killed during the RSF assault and in the days following its takeover. The death toll includes both civilians and individuals who were hors de combat — no longer taking part in hostilities, including the wounded and detained.

“We have received shocking videos and credible images depicting serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross violations of human rights,” the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. “The violence and the scale of suffering are staggering.”

Hospitals and Shelters Turned into Killing Grounds

Among the most distressing reports are those from medical facilities that should have been sanctuaries for the injured. Witnesses allege that RSF fighters killed patients inside Al-Saudi Maternity Hospital and at makeshift clinics in the Daraja Oula and Al-Matar neighbourhoods.

“These extremely grave allegations raise urgent questions as to the circumstances of these killings in what should be places of safety for anyone in need of medical help,” the OHCHR said.

Sexual Violence and Displacement

In one of the most egregious incidents, at least 25 women were reportedly gang-raped when RSF personnel entered a shelter for displaced persons near El Fasher University. Witnesses said the armed men selected women and girls at gunpoint, assaulted them, and then forced roughly 100 families to flee the shelter under fire. Older residents were reportedly beaten and threatened.

“These attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of terror and intimidation,” a humanitarian official said, adding that survivors remain in urgent need of medical and psychosocial support.

Targeting of Humanitarian Workers

The violence has also claimed the lives of aid workers and local volunteers. Two humanitarian responders were killed inside El Fasher on 27 October, and at least four other assaults on aid personnel have been recorded. The OHCHR confirmed that three doctors are being detained by the RSF in the city, while several humanitarian agencies have suspended operations due to insecurity.

In a further escalation, five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers were allegedly executed by RSF fighters after they captured the town of Bara in North Kordofan around 26 October. Reports indicate that roughly 50 civilians were killed during and after the hostilities, some shot on accusations of sympathizing with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Calls for Justice and Accountability

“These latest reports of serious violations potentially amount to crimes under international law,” the UN rights office said. It called for “independent, prompt, transparent, and thorough investigations” to identify perpetrators and ensure justice for victims.

Volker Türk reiterated that all warring parties must respect international law and protect civilians. “Those responsible for the atrocities in El Fasher and Bara must be held to account,” he said. “The rights of victims and their families to truth, justice, and reparations must be ensured.”

Türk also renewed his appeal to States with influence over the parties to urgently act to stop the violence, halt the flow of arms fueling the conflict, and ensure meaningful protection for civilians trapped in the war.

A Worsening Humanitarian Disaster

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has plunged Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. More than 10 million people have been displaced, and the United Nations warns of an impending famine if access for aid workers remains blocked.

El Fasher, once a critical humanitarian hub, has now become emblematic of the collapse of civilian protection in Sudan. As communication lines remain severed and atrocities mount, international observers fear the situation could deteriorate even further without concerted global intervention.

“The suffering of civilians in Darfur is intolerable,” Türk said. “The international community must act decisively — not only to end the violence but to prevent a complete collapse of humanity in Sudan.”